President Muhammadu Buhari has described Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the former chairman of of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a true example of a patriot and democrat.

Buhari poured the encomium on Oyegun on Sunday, in a congratulatory message marking the politician’s 80th birthday tomorrow 12 August.

President Buhari congratulated Oyegun on the milestone.

He remarked that the octogenarian’s eight decades have been underscored with memories of great achievements like turning a Permanent Secretary at the age of 30, winning a gubernatorial election in early 50s, and providing visionary leadership to unseat an incumbent government for the first time in Nigeria’s history.

The President affirmed that the former chairman of All Nigeria’s Peoples Party (ANPP) and APC set a standard for consistency, honesty and integrity in Nigeria’s politics as he championed building of strong democratic institutions, and promoted the virtue of looking beyond elections and positions to growing and unifying the nation for posterity.

President Buhari believed Chief Oyegun’s depth of wisdom, maturity, tolerance and penchant for always putting the interest of the nation above self should serve as a lesson to both old and younger political actors, that the greatest investment for building a nation is personal sacrifice.

The President beseeched God to give Oyegun good health and strength to keep serving the nation and humanity.

