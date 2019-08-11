DJ Neptune has earned himself some plaudits as he brought the heat to the Big Brother Naija House Saturday night party.

Housemates, who were dressed according to the black and white theme, followed the rhythm of Neptune’s turntable with enthusiasm.

They took the chance to let their hair down after a busy week where they had to care for eggs and stage a classic runway show.

With the results of the group activities, housemates set the dance floor on ‘fire’.

They were styled in black and white outfits by SL clothing, for the women and Ad-Line clothing for the men.

Fans and celebrities have continued to share their thoughts about the sixth party of the fourth season.

The show’s host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu @ebuka tweeted, “Dj Neptune is not your mate!!! #BBNaija.”

@Naturalwatara said, “DJ Neptune didn’t come to play #BBNaija.”

@Allanjohnsin said, “DJ Neptune Never Disappoint… Never#BBNaija.”

@Andrew2 tweeted, “Thanks biggie for bringing DJ Neptune. I am sweating already #BBNaija #BBNaija.”

@Gaburelle said, “DJ Neptune has enough hit songs for an entire party. Greatness! #BBNaija.”

‘Biggie’ promised a twist for the Sunday eviction show keeping housemates and fans on the edge of their seats.

