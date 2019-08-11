Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang broke the deadlock at Newcastle on Sunday when Visiting Arsenal met a stiff opposition from their hosts in their first match of the season.

Aubameyang scored in the 58th minute, after being set-up by Maitland-Niles right inside the box. Alone with the Newcastle keeper, he flipped the ball over Martin Dubravka’s head to put Arsenal ahead.

The game continues with Nicolas Pepe, Arsenal’s new signing introduced in the 70th minute, as substitute for Reiss Nelson.

