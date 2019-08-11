The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has killed scores of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters at multiple locations within Kollaram, a settlement on the fringes of Lake Chad in the Northern part of Borno State.

The operation, which was conducted on 9 August 2019 as part of the ongoing Operation GREEN SWEEP 3, targeted 3 compounds in the village, where Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports had earlier indicated that the ISWAP fighters were concentrated.

Consequently, following confirmatory Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which showed significant presence of the terrorists in the designated areas, the ATF scrambled 3 Alpha Jet aircraft to attack the locations.

The munitions of the Jets hit the desired points of impact of the targets causing damage to the buildings and neutralizing dozens of the terrorists.

The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast.

