The film industry continues to show us that there’s been lots of improvement as Inkblot Productions and Dioni Visions join forces in new film “Love is War”, Starring Omoni Oboli and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

The movie, Written by Chinaza Onuzo and directed by Omoni Oboli, is about a couple who run against each other for governor in the same state!

Love is War is a comedy-drama about love, ambition, family and following your dreams, also starring Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, Toke Makinwa, Shaffy Bello, Femi Branch, Uzo Osimkpa, Yomi Black, Damilare Kuku and William Benson.

As for the release date, Omoni wrote:

LOVE IS WAR is Heating up the cinemas from September 27th.

If this kind of Love is War, then I want to be smack in the middle of it. To be honest, we really did make some magical moments in this film. @omonioboli threw it all down and i surprisingly became the shy one. Watch this space for some more magical moments in this movie Love is War, showing nationwide from sept 27th

