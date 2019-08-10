Brand influencer, entrepreneur and social media personality, Cynthia Nwadiora, popular as Ceec has finally started her YouTube channel which she kept on procrastinating for a while now.

The 25 year old curvy lady released her first video, where she did a question and answer segment. We do not want reveal what is in the visual just yet.

So check it out below and read her caption as well.

So I finally did it!! My official intro to YouTube episode is out and I am very nervous but beyond excited for you guys to see. This is the first of many Q&A’s and episodes to come so please run over to my YouTube channel, subscribe and watch! Let me know what you think and what you would like to see more of. Thank you so much For always supporting me, love you all 💕💕

