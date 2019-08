Already number 25 on trending, with more than 139,00 YouTube views, British-Ghanaian music artiste – Kojo Funds, teams up with our very own Starboy, Wizkid, as he drops his latest single entitled “I Like” .

Kojo also collaborated with DJ Spinall who is one of Nigeria’s finest disk jockeys Early this year,in a track titled ‘What Do You See‘.

Watch the visual here.

