Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu recently showed that he is not only good in the art of governance, but that he is also a musician, could sing and dance.

The governor was caught on video thrilling his audience with beautiful Yoruba song and wonderful dance step to the admiration of Nigeria’s only Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka.

The event was packaged to celebrate the 85th birthday celebration of Soyinka in Ondo State.

Watch video here:

Can you guess who is on the band stand? pic.twitter.com/HJ3ta6FWBe — Onigegewura (@OnigegeWura) August 9, 2019

