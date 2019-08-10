The third edition of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)/Tertiary Institutions Football Competition has been scheduled to hold between Sept. 22 and Sept. 29 at the University of Ilorin.

The dates were picked during the meeting of the competition’s Main Organising Committee (MOC), coordinated by the Permanent Secretary, Kwara’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Shuaib Abdulkadri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was on Friday in Ilorin.

Abdulkadri assured of the MOC’s readiness to organise a befitting competition which would lift the standard of institutions games in Nigeria.

While inaugurating the MOC, he had charged members to put in their best to justify their selection.

“I commend the sponsors for introducing and supporting the initiative, which is fast becoming a tradition, after its introduction three years ago,” Abdulkadri said.

The 16-team competition is being competed by teams from the Nigeria University Games (NUGA), Nigeria Polytechnic Games (NIPOGA), Nigeria Colleges of Education Games (NACEGA) and Innovative Entrepreneur Initiative (IEI).

The College of Education in Minna and Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic in Zaria won the first and second editions of the competition in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

As usual, the competition will be played at two centres, namely the University of Ilorin Mini Stadium and the Kwara Football Academy pitches at the State Stadium Complex.

NAN reports that the competition is being sponsored by JAMB, with the inaugural edition held in 2017.

