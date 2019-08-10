In the spirit of Eid-el Kabir celebration, the Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, has granted amnesty to 150 inmates of the Gusau Maximum Security Prisons.

A statement made available to newsmen by Yusuf Idris, the Governor’s Director-General, Press Affairs, said on Saturday in Gusau.

According to the statement, those freed include five condemned prisoners, five persons serving life terms, 30 convicts, 60 awaiting trial inmates and nine nursing mothers.

Others include 41 persons freed because they could memorise the Holy Qur’an, those living with some form of disability, the aged and those who had spent more than 20 years without trial.

The statement quoted Matawalle as advising the freed persons to consider their renewed freedom as an act of God and also see their time in prison as an opportunity to make them better persons.

It said that the governor also donated five cows, 100 bags of rice, five rams, some drugs and other food ingredients to the remaining inmates to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

