Dr Jamilu Gwamna, the Managing Director, Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has assured customers in the franchise areas of adequate power supply while congratulating all Muslim faithful ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Company’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Sani-Shawai and made available to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

Gwamna also called on Nigerians to cultivate the habit of peaceful coexistence amongst all religious adherents in the country.

“Peace is key for development and without it living will be difficult. I call on all Nigerians to use this period to make sacrifices of tolerance for peace to reign in the country.

“We have lessons to learn from this celebration to better the standard of living in the country for all to ensure that the people see themselves as one big family.

“This period is key to all and we must take advantage of it to supplant peace permanently for growth and development in all sectors,” Gwamna said.

He said KEDCO remained committed to the peace and unity of the country and we will continue to promote peace through our Civil Social Responsibility (CSR) as we have been creating awareness in the area of conflict resolution in several communities.

“We believe in the sacrosanct role of peace in nation-building.

“We have no alternative to peace as conflict has never helped any society that I know of. Tolerance holds the answer and we all must imbibe that as we celebrate this period of love, “ he said.

He said the company would continue to live and co-exist peacefully with all business partners for the improvement in the power sector.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

