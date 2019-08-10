Over 100 people have been reported as dead as various states in India face torrential rains and flood.

The deaths happened in southern states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, Gujarat along the western belt.

Kerala has recorded the highest number of casualties so far, with 42 dead.

Maharashtra followed with 29, Karnataka 24 and Gujarat 19.

According to Indian Express, the army, Navy and Air Force have intensified their rescue operations in all the states, with nine relief teams created.

Rescue operations have also been undertaken by the National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) to move stranded people to safer locations.

