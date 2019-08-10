*To be conferred with traditional title by Emir of Daura

President Alpha Conde of Guinea was on Saturday accorded a warm welcome by President Muhammadu Buhari and members of Daura community in Katsina State.

President Conde is in Daura for Eid El-Kabir celebrations.

The visiting President will attend the Eid prayers with President Buhari on Sunday and be treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr. Faruk Umar Faruk.

President Conde will also be conferred with a traditional title by the Daura Emirate.

The Guinean President, who was earlier received by the Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was greeted by excited, young members of Daura community and colourful horse riders at the helipad close to President Buhari’s country home.

The visit will provide an opportunity to reinforce strong relationship between the two leaders and both nations, and for them to engage in discussions on bilateral and global matters.



It will also provide an opportunity for the visiting President to share in the rich history of Daura, which is the linchpin of Hausa society, ethnically.

President Buhari and Alpha Conde have always shared special brotherly bonds.

In 2016, Conde was the only head of state who attended the wedding in Abuja of President Buhari’s daughter Zahra to Ahmed Indimi.

And in Paris together last year, the two leaders were seen sharing a Buhari joke with Chadian leader, Idriss Deby Itno.

