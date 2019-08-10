Unrepentant law-breaker indiscriminately urinating outdoor despite the sign in Ketu, Lagos. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
With a population of over 20 million, Lagos State is the most populous city in Africa and the third largest mega city in the world.
With the huge population comes urban challenges, such as silted drainages, open defecation and urination, bad roads, dilapidated houses, among others.
Below are pictures of the ugly side of Lagos which the current governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu must address urgently.
A silted drainage in Adeniji Adele on Lagos Island. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Giwa Ojo Street, Lagos Island. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
Unplanned settlement in Ijora Badiya, Lagos State. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
A slum in Ijora, Lagos. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
A man urinating in a prohibited place in Ketu. Photo: Efunla Ayodele
