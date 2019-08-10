Neymar has been confirmed to sit out of Sunday’s season opener for Paris St Germain, as speculation continues to swirl over whether or not the forward will remain at the French champions.

This was confirmed by PSG coach Thomas Tuchel on Saturday, ahead of the league match against Nimes.

He said: “He has not completed a full week with the team and, for that reason, he will not play with us tomorrow.”

Another source at the club said PSG was hoping to make a decision soon regarding Neymar’s future in the French capital.

