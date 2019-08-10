The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has called on Nigerians to unite and reject revolutionary calls by some unpatriotic elements in the interest of peace and development.

He made the appeal on Saturday in his Eid-el-Kabir message issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Jibrin Gwamna, and made available to newsmen in Keffi.

Abdullahi also urged Nigerians to pray for the country to overcome its current challenges for development to reign.

The speaker said that revolution was not a solution to the problems confronting the country, saying what Nigerians needed now is unity, patriotism and fervent prayers to take the country to the next level of development.

He emphasised the need for religious and traditional leaders to continue to preach peace, love and unity to their followers.

Besides, Abdullahi called on Nigerians to shun all forms of sentiments, be tolerant and embrace one another for the betterment of the society.

He urged the Muslim community in the country to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to strengthen their relationship with Allah and fellow human beings to build an egalitarian society.

The speaker enjoined well-meaning Nigerians to support the less-privileged in the society in order to cushion their economic hardships.

He further advised Nigerians to be security-conscious and support the efforts of security agents in curtailing crime in the country.

Abdullahi charged the people of the state to give their maximum support to President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule to enable them succeed in the tasks ahead of them.

“I also want to appeal to Nigerians to live in peace, be law-abiding, respect constituted authorities and tolerate one another in the interest of development,” he said.

