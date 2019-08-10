R.E.M.I records artiste and singer Azeez Fashola has released the video for his controversial single “Soapy” featuring Rahman Jago, Zlatan and Guccy Branch.

The song had previously caused a lot of frenzy on social media, but it seems like Naira Marley as he is fondly called, thrives on controversy and actually enjoys the attention he gets, thanks to the media.

Watch the video which is number one on trending and has already garnered over 440,000 YouTube views. Marley says the inspiration behind the song which promotes public masturbation, was gotten during his time in EFCC prison.

