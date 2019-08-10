By Adejoke Adeleye

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one Oladosu Nureni (A.k.a Otelee) for shooting two persons dead at Iwoye Village, Ilaro, Ogun.

The suspect was said to have on 27 March, 2019 reportedly shot dead Onifade Ajani with Dane gun for unknown reason, and while the community people were trying to apprehend him, he used the same Dane gun to kill another person by name Olatunji Ayinla. He had been on the run since then.

The Area Commander, ACP Chris Adeyeri, said he received information on Wednesday that the suspect had been sighted at Irogun-Ishaga Village. He mobilized his men and stormed the village where the suspect was arrested at about 10:20pm.

Recovered from him were locally made gun, gun powder and assorted charms.

The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution

