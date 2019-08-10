Nigerian singer Jidenna, who is preparing to release his forthcoming project ‘85ToAfrica‘, serves one of the singles off the project and it is titled “Zodi“.
This single features Nigerian international artiste, and Banku Music frontliner, Mr Eazi.
Saturday, August 10, 2019 10:35 pm
