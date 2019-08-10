The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

The Senate President, in a Sallah message released on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ola Awoniyi, also congratulated all Muslims who have joined their brothers and sisters from across the world in participating in the rites of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

As they mark the very important pious occasion, Lawan reminds all Muslims to remember the purpose of the celebration, which is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet Ibrahim.

He said the Prophet is remembered and venerated across ages for passing a great test of faith.

The Senate President urges all Nigerians to be steadfast in their commitment to building the nation of their dream.

“I urge all to take inspiration from the exemplary virtues demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority,” the statement said, quoting Lawan who is currently in the Holy Land for this year’s Hajj.

Lawan also enjoins Nigerians to always remember their shared heritage and destiny of national greatness and to be guided by the Nigerian spirit of firm confidence as they tackle the contemporary challenges of nation-building.

The Senate President wishes all Nigerians happy Sallah celebrations.

