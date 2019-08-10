Amidst the hostility of Nigerian students to South African companies in Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari has accepted an invitation to visit his South African counterpart in October.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, SSA to President Buhari, Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa, will seize the visit to discuss issues relating to wellbeing of citizens and ways to further strengthen trade relations between the two largest African economies.

In a telephone conversation with the South African leader at his country home in Daura, Katsina State, President Buhari accepted an invitation to visit the country to further “consider recurrent issues concerning wellbeing of the Nigerian community in South Africa, and the need to promote trade and investment.’’

The statement was vague on the main issues concerning Nigerians and the South African people and police authorities, over the issue of xenophobia and the rampant killings of Nigerians in the country.

In an earlier letter of invitation, the South African President said:

“Your visit will provide an excellent opportunity for our sister countries to further consolidate and advance our strategic partnership and cooperation on matters of peace, security and socio-economic development in our continent.

“We will discuss issues of mutual interest and concern in global governance.’’

President Ramaphosa said the meeting will provide an opportunity to inaugurate a Bi-national commission for both countries to “effect the strategic decisions taken in 2016 to elevate it to the level of Heads of State.’’

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

