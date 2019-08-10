Felix, who completed a £113m move to Atletico Madrid from Benfica this summer, on Saturday showed his class to overshadow his legendary Portugal team-mate in pre-season.

He took on Ronaldo’s Juventus side in the International Champions Cup in Stockholm.

He has been dubbed the “next Ronaldo” since his stunning breakthrough last season and he has continued to deliver great performances.

The wonderkid who got the better of the superstar in a clash which saw a glimpse of the past vs the future on a night when Ronaldo struggled to make an impact.

Felix’s volley deflected off team-mate Thomas Lemar and into the net to give Atletico a first-half lead before he beautifully latched onto a ball over the top to fire them back ahead before the break as they claimed a 2-1 win.

It was the latest in a long line of eye-catching pre-season performances since his big-money move, with goals against Real Madrid and the MLS All-Stars already for the Spanish side.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has struck just one goal in pre-season and struggled to make an impact so far in Maurizio Sarri’s system.

He is being tipped to lead the club to big things in his second season in Turin but will be looking to improve upon his recent performances when the competitive action gets underway.

Ronaldo had an evening to forget as his side were beaten 2-1, he struggled before being substituted after halftime.

