Nigerian journalist/publisher Chief Dele Momodu has revealed the secret on how he became a celebrity reporter.

The 59-year-old journalist said he was able to acquire much knowledge by working for some of the greatest Nigerians at a young age.

He said he followed these great individuals to get experience, knowledge and not money.

Dele Momodu’s statement reads: “Knowledge is acquired through experience and exposure.

“I was fortunate to have worked for some of the greatest Nigerians at a tender age. I worked for the former Deputy Governor of the old Ondo State, Chief Akin Omoboriowo, as his private secretary when I was barely 23; worked for his Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II, The Ooni of Ife, when I was just 26; worked at Chief Moshood Abiola’s Concord newspapers at 28… The experience I gathered would be extremely useful in my job as a celebrity reporter.

‘While many people followed big people for money, I followed them as a disciple in search of experience and knowledge… That is the secret behind what I’m doing today.”

