A nursing mother and her five children have been abducted by unidentified gunmen at Igwuruta in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, South South Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Wednesday.

Anti-kidnapping unit, the tactical units and ‘A’ grade detectives of the Rivers State Police Command have been mobilized to comb forests and bushes to rescue them.

The Area Commander of Choba Area Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP, Patrick Daaor, who lamented the inhuman and the traumatic condition the abductors would be subjecting the infants and their mother said efforts were ongoing to rescue them unharmed as soon as possible .

ACP Daaor said this during a Peace and Unity summit held in Rumuolumeni in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area on Friday.

He said the woman, who is a breastfeeding mother of a six-month-old baby was driving with her five children when the gunmen ambushed the car and that their whereabouts remained unknown.

Daaor advised youths of Rumuolumeni against cultism and criminality.

According to him, “No medal is awarded to the “best cultists,” rather they live a life of lack of peace because they are constantly on the run.”

He commended stakeholders in the Rumuolumeni community for always ensuring there is peace in the area.

On his part, the Community Development Committee Chairman of Rumuolumeni, Sunny Odum said the summit was organized to broker peace to avoid the repeat of what happened in April where several people were killed in the area.

Governor Nyesom Wike had launched a renewed effort to stamp out criminality such as kidnapping and cultism in the state.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

