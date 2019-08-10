Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Saturday felicitated with the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi (Esuwoye II) on his 56th birthday.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye commended the monarch for his mature leadership of the people of Offa.

“On the occasion of another birthday of Your Royal Highness, I commend you for your focused and mature leadership of the people of Offa and your commitment to their welfare,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor prayed the Almighty God to grant the Olofa many rewarding and successful years on the throne of his forefathers.

