An indigenous printing firm, KAS, says it will launch a programme in the next three months to create job for 1,000 graphic designers in the first phase.

Its Managing Director, Mr Ademola Kasumu, made the promise during an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

Kasumu said that the programme would be launched in partnership with Canon, an international digital printing organisation based in Japan.

“What we are trying to do is to key into the Federal Government’s plan to create employment for the teeming youths in the country,” he said.

Kasumu said his firm would create employments by setting up branches across the country.

On the modality to achieve the mass employment plan, he said that youths with the knowledge of graphics would be targeted.

“They need to have some knowledge of graphics design. Then, we will train them and attach them to one of our centres across the nation.

“They don’t need to have equipment; we only need their brain and then, we will train them in the area of graphics design and bring them into our system.

“They will then have the opportunity to deliver high quality (printing) jobs similar to the ones being done abroad once they are under the umbrella of KAS Print.

“All they need is to get connected to the internet; they may not necessarily have the tool, but to just key into our programme at no cost to them.

“The programme, which is targeted at encouraging entrepreneurship among the youth in the country, will commence in three months’ time.

We have acquired all the necessary equipment,’’ he said.

Kasumu said his firm decided to enter into partnership with Canon because of its high-quality equipment.

Mr Eidi Ota, Canon Representative in Europe, said that the partnership with KAS was as a result of the existence of large printing industry in Nigeria.

According to him, the printing market in the country offers huge opportunities which his company is interested in exploiting.

