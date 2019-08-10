US Attorney General William Barr on Saturday decried the death of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein in federal custody while he awaited charges on sex trafficking, saying the apparent suicide “raises serious questions.”

“I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody. Mr. Epstein’s death raises serious questions that must be answered,” Barr said in a statement, reported by thehill.com.

“In addition to the FBI’s investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein’s death,” Barr added.

Epstein was reportedly placed on suicide watch in late July after a possible suicide attempt when he was found unconscious in his jail cell with marks around his neck. However, reports Saturday indicated he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons announced earlier Saturday morning that the FBI would investigate his death at the Manhattan jail where he was being held awaiting trial.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC), where Epstein was being held, did not immediately return The Hill’s request earlier Saturday for clarification about Epstein’s suicide watch.

