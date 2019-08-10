Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has called on Muslims to emulate the virtuous life of total obedience, love, justice, and self-sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim as they celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday in Osogbo, described the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim as the whole essence of Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The governor said the observance of such virtues by Muslim faithful would take the country and the state in particular to the Promised Land.

“The Eid-el Kabir has no doubt presented another opportunity for us as Muslims and indeed all Nigerians to reflect on the state of affairs in the country and walk in the right direction to turn the fortunes of the state and the country around.

“I congratulate the Muslim Ummah and I urge them to emulate the great virtues of total obedience, love, justice, and self-sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim.

” This is the whole essence of this celebration.

“As Muslims, we must ensure that we make only promises that we know we can keep.

“I have no doubt that with prayers and the right attitude and policies that our administration has so far brought to bear, our state will emerge stronger, going forward.

“I wish the Muslim faithful and the country a happy Eid-el-Kabir,” the governor said.

