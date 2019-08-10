FCT Permanent Secretary Chinyeaka Ohaa has called on residents of the FCT, especially the Muslims, to pray for peace and unity as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

Ohaa made the call in a Sallah message signed by Mr Anthony Ogunleye, FCT Chief Press Secretary, and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

He reminded FCT residents of the obligation to work and pray for the unity and indivisibility of the country, urging them to use the break to reach out to fellow citizens and demonstrate friendship and love.

He admonished the residents to use the occasion to meditate and give expression to the teachings and lifestyle of Prophet Muhammad, and also pray for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Permanent Secretary also advised residents to recognise the danger of flooding and take steps to prevent it by not disposing used plastic bottles and containers on the roads and streets during the celebrations.

He said that those items had the tendency to block the drainage and gutters thereby contributing to the severe flood problems currently facing the FCT.

The official sympathised with FCTA residents who suffered losses in the recent flood incidences and urged developers to always abide by the provisions of the FCT Master Plan when erecting structures.

Ohaa also assured residents of a hitch-free Sallah celebration, saying that all security measures had been put in place to guarantee the safety of lives and properties during the festivities.

