A former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Dayo Bush-Alebiosu has felicitated with Muslims as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

He said the occasion calls for celebration and prayer for the country.

The former lawmaker, who represented Kosofe Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Reps also called on Muslims to share whatever resources they have with their fellow brothers and sisters regardless of religion.

He pointed out that sacrifice and love, which are pillars in Islam, remained the ultimate characteristic of the great prophet.

While extending his message of hope to all Islamic faithfuls, he commended the spirit of togetherness, oneness and peaceful co-existence exhibited so far across the country, saying that, it is only in an atmosphere of peace devoid of political, ethnic and religious acrimony that Nigeria could achieve the desired greatness.

He also urged all Ulamas to use the occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir to spread the message of peace and unity, especially at this critical time in Nigeria’s history where different interest groups are clamouring for violent revolution and in some cases, disintegration.

While making case for the less-privileged, Bush-Alebiosu implored well-to-do and affluent Nigerians to support the less privileged in the society as the festivity is all about Holy sacrifice which can as well be achieved through giving to the needy.

“It is a season to rejoice, but while rejoicing, we also owe our country a duty as an obligation to pray, especially in the area of security and prosperity. I urge all Nigerians, not only Muslims, to use this season to usher a prayer to the Almighty Allah on behalf of our dear Nation and our security agents who daily protect us.”

Bush-Alebiosu, however, called on security agencies to please ensure adequate protection of lives and property, especially in susceptible flash-points of criminality across the country.

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

