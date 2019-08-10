Controversial on-air personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has come hard on Fela Durotoye, Presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria in the February’s election, for ascribing a goal scored by football star, Neymar Jr to glorifying Jesus.

Durotoye, during an interview said: “Neymar’s scoring was the end of the match, and then he emerges from the place with a band on his head that he has been carrying in his pocket all the while, 100 percent Jesus; what most people don’t realise was that at that moment, they noted that there were 426 million people watching the match directly.

“So at that moment, Neymar had received glory and giving that glory to God. If Neymar had not scored, it would not have mattered that he was carrying hundred percent Jesus; so you ask yourself, how come the referee could not stop that match? Because God knew that that boy was going to give him glory and had to literary hold time still for Neymar to receive glory to be able to give to God.”

Reacting to this, Daddy Freeze thanked God that Durotoye never came near, being Nigeria’s president during the last presidential election.

“One thing I can’t stop thanking God for is that this guy did not come close to being our president with this mentality.

“God made time stand still for Neymar to score abi whetin bros dey conjure?🙄

He seems under the misapprehension that this buffoonery is how God works.🤣🤣🙄

“Ask him how many people voted for him with all his plenty prayers,” he said on his Instagram.

