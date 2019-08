Serena Williams regained the bragging rights in her head-to-head rivalry with former World Number one Naomi Osaka, besting her in two straight sets in Toronto on Friday night.

Serena won 6-3 6-4 to move into the semi final of the WTA Rogers Cup,

And by the victory, she has settled some scores with the Japanese star, who beat her in the final of the US Open last year.

Serena lost her cool during the match and had a showdown with the umpire, famously called the Serena meltdown.

Tonight’s was their first match since the US Open and the first time that Serena was able to see off the younger Osaka.

