Biggie sanctions housemates for flouting house rules.

Having had enough of the Pepper Dem gang’s constant disregard of House rules, Biggie decided to make a scapegoat of a few of them.

Frodd, Sir Dee, Joe, Tacha, Omashola, Mike, Enkay, Elozonam and Jackye will not be allowed to participate in the Veto Games and Head of House Challenge in the coming week as punishment for flouting Biggie’s instruction not to enter the two main bedrooms.

As much as it might hurt these Housemates, it’s worthy to note that they did bring this on themselves.

The scary part is that Biggie has promised more actions on this issue and also addressed all the other House infringements.

Are we witnessing a new side to Biggie?

