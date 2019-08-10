The Saturday Local Government elections in Bayelsa State, which had earlier been boycotted by the state’s main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have recorded abysmally low voter turnout.

The APC had said that it pulled out of the polls because the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission was dominated by card carrying members of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who could not be trusted to conduct credible elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that in Yenagoa, Ogbia and Kolokuma-Opokuma local government areas markets and shops remained open while the polling stations were deserted.

Residents in Yenagoa shunned the restriction order on movement as commercial tricycle operators and taxis carried on with their business of transporting commuters to their destinations.

However, Mr Tonye Esenah, the Speaker of Bayelsa House of Assembly said that there was no voter apathy in Odi where he hails from.

“The issue of voter apathy did not happen here in Odi, I do not know the places you visited but here in Odi where I voted, there was a large turnout in all the three wards in Odi, Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area.

“As at 11 a.m voting ended and counting of votes was going on before I left the polling unit,” Esenah told NAN’s correspondent who monitored the elections in the state.

