CNN has published a heart-breaking video of an 11 year-old girl, sobbing and begging America’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement to free her parents.

The plea came after ICE on Wednesday raided seven Mississippi food processing plants and arrested hundreds of undocumented workers.

The girl suddenly found herself, like many other children without their parents.

In the video captured by CNN affiliate WJTV, the 11-year-old girl said:

“Government, please put your heart — let my parents be free with everybody else, please,” she pleads.

“My dad didn’t do nothing. He’s not a criminal,” said an 11-year-old girl as US immigration authorities detained 680 undocumented workers in Mississippi this week. "Government, please put your hearts ⁠— let my parents be free with everybody else, please.” https://t.co/FahfKVmoJl pic.twitter.com/Su8PenzEi2 — CNN (@CNN) August 9, 2019

“I need my dad … mommy,” the girl cries as she speaks with the station outside the gym, where she was brought to stay.

“My dad didn’t do nothing. He’s not a criminal.”

About 300 migrants have been released since the arrests on Wednesday, but at least 377 more are still in ICE custody, according to Jere Miles, special agent in charge for the Department of Homeland Security.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

