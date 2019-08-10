The 10 Turkish sailors who were kidnapped by gunmen off the coast of Nigeria in July were freed on Friday, state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The sailors are all in good health, Anadolu said, without giving more details.

The Turkish-flagged ship, Paksoy-1 was attacked on July 16 when sailing from Cameroon’s Douala port to Abidjan port in Ivory Coast. It was not carrying any cargo.

Ten of the 18 Turks aboard the ship were abducted by pirates suspected to be from Nigeria’s delta region.

Eight other crew members were left behind and were able to bring the ship to harbour in Ghana.

