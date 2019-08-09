Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired his tourism minister, who was last month charged with corruption involving $95 million, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Prisca Mupfumira is the first cabinet minister to be charged by the newly formed anti-graft agency, which says it is on a drive to bring to account senior government officials suspected of corruption.

Mupfumira has been in detention awaiting trial since a court appearance on July 26 on charges over money from the state pension fund after questioning by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Mupfumira has denied the charges.

In a letter, chief secretary to the president and cabinet Misheck Sibanda said Mnangagwa had removed the minister from office “with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a government minister.”

Transparency International says Zimbabwe loses $1 billion to corruption every year.

