American media executive, actress, talk show host, television producer and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey shares the secret to 40 years of friendship with her best friend Gayle King.

65 year old Oprah says she and Gayle have come this far and stood the test of time because they are both happy with their lives and are not jealous of each other.

Read her post:

I can’t tell you how many times people have introduced me to their best friends as, “She’s my Gayle.” The reason our friendship has worked for over 40 years, without arguments or fallouts, is that we’ve always been happy with our own lives. A true friend can’t be jealous of you, or want to take advantage of you in any way. Ever since we met in 1976, we’ve been doing the same thing. Listening. Talking. Laughing (a lot). Building dreams. Cheering. Being a shoulder to cry on. Speaking the truth. Being the truth. And now? Posing for our FIRST @oprahmagazine cover for September’s friendship issue.

