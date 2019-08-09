Nigerian military has done Nigeria proud at this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (REMT), with an eye-popping parade on 7 August, that blended Nigeria’s culture with high precision military goose steps.

This year’s tattoo began on 2 August and will end 24 August.

The Nigerian show was staged by the Nigerian Army Presidential Guards brigade, 7 Guards Battalion, Lungi Barracks silent drill contingent and Federal Ministry of Information and Culture cultural troupe. The parade was led by Lieutenant Colonel Mukhtar Daroda, Commanding Officer 7 Guards Battalion

Everyone who has watched the video of the Nigerian military parade agreed “It’s beautiful to watch”.

Uche Nnorom, commenting on Twitter said: Brilliant performance! Proud to be a Nigerian!

“This is just beautiful to watch”, Charles Isidi agreed.

Wrote Adeola Egbeyemi: “Yes!! #Nigeria nailed it. So proud and kudos to the #Nigerian Military contingent at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo”

“While we may chastise them back home when things go wrong, they have undoubtedly done us proud here and it’s imperative we sing their praises. Well done great men of the Nigerian Military!!! You’ve made us so proud!!! It feels great to be Nigerian at this very moment”, wrote Ajibola Ajayi.

Ezinne @_ezinne also commented on an aspect of the show: “When I saw people running out into the military parade space, at first, I thought, “ha, Nigerians have come again. Allow them to go out before you start embracing them na!” 😀Lol, then I saw that it was part of the performance. Beautiful outing in all! Proudly Nigerian”.

We share the parade as posted by Presidential aide, Tolu Ogunlesi, who made the video go viral:

This year the Nigerian Military was invited to the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo (REMT) @EdinburghTattoo, now ongoing. Someone (no idea yet who) made this video of the Nigerian contingent’s performance (The Brigade of Guards) & shared, with commentary. It’s beautiful to watch. pic.twitter.com/eNEg1MvqYm — tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) August 8, 2019

