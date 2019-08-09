The presidential candidate of the African Action Alliance in the February 2019 General Elections, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja to set aside its order permitting the Department of State Services to detain him for 45 days.

Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow protests, through his lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), contended among others in the 19-point application that the order issued by the court breached his constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights.

He also contended that the order of court amounted to legalising the illegality of his detention for about four days prior to the issuance of the court order on Thursday.

Filed along with his application was an affidavit of urgency seeking an urgent hearing of the suit on the grounds that it “is one of fundamental importance that affects salient fundamental rights of the applicant herein”.

Operatives of the DSS, on August 3, arrested Sowore over his call for revolution ahead of the #RevolutionNow protests which held in some parts of the country on Monday.

Ruling on an ex parte application by the DSS, seeking to detain Sowore for 90 days to investigate him for treason-related allegations, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, on Thursday granted the agency permission to hold the activist for a renewable 45 days.

According to the judge, the 45 days starting from Thursday, lapses on September 21, the date he also fixed for the next hearing session in the case.

He added that the detention order for 45 days was subject to renewal upon an application by the security agency, in the event that its investigation could not be concluded within the first 45 days.

