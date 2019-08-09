The Yobe Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Abdulmalik Sumonu says vehicular movements will be restricted from 11.00p.m. on Saturday to 12 noon on Sunday as parts of security measures, ahead of Eid-el-Kabir.

Sumonu disclosed this on Friday in an interview with newsmen in Damaturu.

He said no fewer than 6,000 security operatives had been deployed for a joint operation to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

The CP said that the security operatives have commenced a “show of force’ sentry in Damaturu the state capital and other major towns of the state.

“The Army, police, Civil Defence, Immigration, Prisons Service and others, participated in the show of force to build confidence in the citizenry and for the people to sleep with their two eyes closed,” he said.

Sumonu said Boko Haram insurgents had in the last two months increased their attacks “and we have also increased the tempo of security network across the state’’

He said the security agencies were taking proactive actions, particularly, with the deployments made in line with “Operation Radar.”

He said the officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission were already on the roads managing traffic.

The CP said similar proactive measures had been taken in all the major towns in the state to avoid any eventuality.

He called on everyone in the state to support the security operatives to discharge their duties effectively.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

