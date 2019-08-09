Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Divock Origi all scored as Liverpool hosted Norwich City in the curtain raiser for the English Premier League on Friday.

Grant Hanley gifted Liverpool the first goal on the 7th minute as the visitors confronted League runners-up and European champions at Anfield. Salah doubled the lead in the 19th minute after being set up by Firmino, before Van Dijk and Origi added two more goals.

Although Norwich statistically had more possession of the ball 56-44 in the first half, they were unable to match the hosts more clinical finish inside the box.

However, the first half was not all roses for Liverpool as their keeper, Alisson was forced out in the 39th minute after a freak accident, alone in the box. He collapsed, writhing in pain and was replaced by Adrian.

The game continues in the second half.

