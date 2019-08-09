Real Madrid have just won another trophy as king of club football on the internet. Comscore, official meter of Internet audiences, named the website of the Spanish giants Realmadrid.com as the most visited football club website in the world for the third consecutive season.

Comscore certified a worldwide audience of 2,950,000 unique users for the Real Madrid website in June 2019, almost two and a half million unique users to that of FC Barcelona, ​​second ranked with 462,000 unique users.

The official site of the club expands its lead advantage and triples the 925,000 unique users of the Liverpool website, second in the audience ranking. In third position is the Manchester United website, with 541,000 unique users.

Bayern is 4th with 533,000 unique users, Juventus 5th wi†h 486,000.

FC Barcelona are 6th with 462,000, Arsenal 7th with 327,000, Tottenham 8th with 288,000.

Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City complete the top 10. PSG recorded 276,000 unique visitors, while City had 185,000.

According to Comscore, the leadership of Realmadrid.com is accentuated in Spain.

