The Nigerian Police Force has lamented afresh, in a special tribute, the death of three of its men killed on 6 August by trigger-happy soldiers of the 93 Battalion Takum, Taraba state in a special tribute.

Unknown to their killers, the three men, Inspector Mark Edaile, Sgt. Usman Danzumi and Sgt Dahiru Musa were stars of the force, among the most disciplined, proficient and hardworking Police investigators in the service of the country.

“Until their untimely death in the hands of soldiers of 93 Battalion Takum, Taraba State, these officers have participated in several high profile and high risk arrests, rescue missions and investigative operations”, police spokesman Frank Mba said.

The undercover policemen were credited with the arrest of Nigeria’s most notorious kidnap kingpin, Evans, the arrest of twenty Boko Haram terrorists responsible for the 2014 kidnapping of the Chibok School Girls in Borno State, the arrest of UMAR Abdulmalik, the overall Boko Haram Commander of North Central Nigeria and several of his group members.

Police also said the slain men were involved in the arrest of the kidnappers of two American and two Canadian citizens in Kaduna State.

“And most recently, the rescue of Magajin Garin Daura in Kano State and arrest of the thirteen terrorists responsible for the kidnapping of the Magajin Garin Daura in his home town Daura, Katsina State on 1 May 2019, among many other outstanding feats”.

The Inspector General of Police, M.A. Adamu has sent condolences to the families, friends and professional colleagues of the fallen heroes, reassuring them that their death will not be in vain.

The IGP equally called for calm among Nigerians as efforts are in top gear to unravel the mystery surrounding this bizarre crime.

