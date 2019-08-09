Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Katsina State for the Eid-el-Kabir celebration and official visit to the State.

The President was received by Gov Aminu Bello Masari, Deputy Gov Mannir Yakubu and top government officials at the Umaru Musa Yar'Adua International Airport, while the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk and members of the Emirate Council welcomed him at the Helipad in Daura. pic.twitter.com/5vnFCdLzkq

