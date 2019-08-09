Brazilian David Luiz who joined Arsenal from Chelsea on the last day of transfer window has posted a message to all Arsenal fans on Twitter.

The message was shared by the club to their 14.7 million fans all over the world.

“DavidLuiz_4 has a message for you all – and we reckon you’re going to like what he’s got to say!”, Arsenal tweeted.

We share Luiz’ message:

💬 "I’m here to give everything and to try to make this club arrive where it deserves to arrive – winning big games and big titles."@DavidLuiz_4 has a message for you all – and we reckon you're going to like what he's got to say! 💪 🇧🇷 #BemvindoDavid pic.twitter.com/3J5VUPwHLj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 9, 2019

Chelsea fans meanwhile are seething over the switch and some have descended on the website of Luiz’s Mayfair restaurant to show their anger.

“Absolutely rubbish, full of snakes,” wrote one Chelsea fan, while another added: “I don’t know about your food but your owner is a fraud for sure.”

Chelsea had let the Brazilian centre back leave for rival Arsenal for an £8million transfer fee.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

