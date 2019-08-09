Presiding Bishop, Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo has said that soon his church would have an army of trillionaires.

He said the church had built universities, but that very soon, his church would be building cities.

The bishop said despite the fact that his church had few billionaires, they were not yet there.

Popularly Facebook Church platform, Church Gist, quoted Oyedepo as saying that “This church has few billionaires, but we are not there yet; we are set to have an army of trillionaires.

“Now, we are building universities, very soon we will be building Cities.”

