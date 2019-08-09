Today, Friday 8th day of Dhul-Hijjah, 1440 A.H which is equivalent to 9th of August 2019 of the Gregorian Calendar, the real Hajj rites begin with movement of pilgrims to Muna in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims will be in Muna for three days to undergo series of hajj rites culminating in climbing of Mountain Arafat on Saturday, the 9th day of Dhul-Hijjah, 1440 (i.e 10 August 2019).

In consideration of importance of the rites, the Coordinator of the National Ulama team, Imam Ahmed Sahad, disclosed on Friday in Makkah during the 2019 Hajj Pre-Arafat meeting with stakeholders that no fewer than 80 Ulamas (clerics) would preach to Nigerian pligrims on hajj ethics as they joined over 1.8 million other pilgrims from across the world in Muna.

The occasion was organised by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to brief the public on the journey so far in the course of the 2019 pilgrimage.

According to him, the team has carried out series of programmes to enlighten the pilgrims, to ensure they keep in tune with the principles of Islam.

In his opening remarks, the acting Chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, listed Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar among the clerics.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the membership of Abubakar into the team in appreciation of his gesture.

Abubakar, the 84-year-old Imam of Yelwa Central Mosque hid about 300 victims of Jos crisis away from marauding religion fanatics, thereby saving them from being killed.

Muhammad urged members of the team to enlighten the pilgrims on the ethics of hajj to ensure an acceptable pilgrimage.

