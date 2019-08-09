Hon Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Friday said God has been faithful to Nigeria and its citizens over the years, hence the need to pray for the leaders.

Obasa, who said this on Friday in his Eid-el-Kabir message, urged Nigerians to close ranks and allow the spirit of self-discipline, love and sacrifice to be their watchwords.

The speaker, who is also the Chairman, Conference of the Speakers of the State Legislatures, felicitated with Nigeria’s Muslim faithful as they join their counterparts worldwide in celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir.

He urged the citizens to constantly pray for their leaders to succeed in their vision for a more developed country, saying citizens’ support for the government cannot be underestimated.

Obasa said: “As the country journeys to greatness, it is currently at a stage when the citizens must jettison ideas that tend to further divide them.

“To show our allegiance to God is to wish our neighbours well and since this is the case, we should use this period and every opportunity given by God to engage in mutual support and love.

“Individually and collectively, it is imperative that we constantly submit ourselves to the will of God and pray for his guidance and divine direction in giving the leaders the right ideas for a greater country.

“This is one sure way we can overcome our prevailing challenges,” the speaker said.

On his leadership of the ninth Lagos Assembly, Obasa promised that the House would continue to support other arms of government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the residents.

“Lagos is known to have led in many areas of development through the efforts of successive governments just like the state House of Assembly made landmark achievements in the last four years.

“We are not unmindful that expectations remain high. With your usual support, we hope to achieve far better this time,” the speaker added.

He said that some of the successes of the House included the passage of the Neighbourhood Law through which thousands of residents were now employed by the government.

He added that the House had also passed the anti-kidnapping law which he said had sufficiently boosted security in the state.

According to him, the House has also strengthened the local government system and the emergency efforts to make Lagos clean again.

He urged Nigerians to shun acts of indiscipline and activities contrary to the law during and after the celebration.

