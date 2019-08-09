Lawyer to the detained leader of RevolutionNow, Mr Femi Falana (SAN), has vowed to file an application challenging the order by a Federal High Court in Abuja which granted the Department of State Security Services permission to detain his client, Omoyele Sowore.

The court had on Thursday ordered the DSS to detain Sowore for the next 45 days.

The PUNCH reported Falana as saying Sowore had envisaged the Thursday’s ruling and had instructed him to challenge it, adding that the lawyer was unwilling to divulge further details.

“I saw him yesterday (Wednesday) when he had already envisaged that the order for his detention would be granted. So he had already given us the instruction to challenge it”, the lawyer was quoted.

Sowore, along with others, had organised protest to declare revolution in Nigeria.

